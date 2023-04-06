CM initiates elevator project for Marudamalai Temple

April 06, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday initiated the work on construction of elevator facility at the Arulmigu Subramaniyaswami Temple in Marudamalai, through video-conference.

The project entails an expenditure of ₹ 3.37 crore for construction of two elevators from the foothills to the top - the first till the temple office and the second to the top.

The elevators will obviate the need for the elderly and disabled people to climb nearly 125 steps from the car parking area.

The temple is visited by thousands of devotees every day. The number of visitors multiplies during week-ends.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, District Forest Officer Jayaraj and other senior officials took part at the project initiation function at the temple.