HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM initiates elevator project for Marudamalai Temple

April 06, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday initiated the work on construction of elevator facility at the Arulmigu Subramaniyaswami Temple in Marudamalai, through video-conference.

The project entails an expenditure of ₹ 3.37 crore for construction of two elevators from the foothills to the top - the first till the temple office and the second to the top.

The elevators will obviate the need for the elderly and disabled people to climb nearly 125 steps from the car parking area.

The temple is visited by thousands of devotees every day. The number of visitors multiplies during week-ends.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, District Forest Officer Jayaraj and other senior officials took part at the project initiation function at the temple.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.