CM inaugurates two-tier flyover in Salem

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated the ₹441-crore two-tier flyover connecting major junctions within the city. He also inaugurated the ₹46.35-crore Leigh Bazaar flyover.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Palaniswami said that works for Kandhampatti flyover is nearing completion and flyover at Ariyannur is progressing.

On upcoming projects, the Chief Minister said that steps are being taken for construction of service road at Selanikenpatti junction and Centre has agreed for the construction of a flyover at Mamangam junction. He said that steps have been taken for construction of flyovers across railway level crossing in Attur, Vazhapadi and Ayodhiyapattinam.

Inaugurating the projects, Mr. Palaniswami announced that 7.87 km two-tier flyover would be called Puratchi Thalaivi J. Jayalalithaa two-tier flyover and the 1.28 km flyover on Salem- Bengaluru Highway near AVR roundabout would be called Puratchi Thalaivar MGR. flyover.

The first-tier of 2.86 km. connects AVR roundabout junction with Yercaud Road through Five Roads junction. The second stretch of 5.01 km. connects Kuranguchavadi with Anna Park through New Bus stand.