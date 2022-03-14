CM inaugurates stadium complex in Hosur through video conferencing

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, via video conferencing, inaugurated a new stadium complex at Andhivadi here on Monday.

The sports complex, constructed at a cost of ₹ 3.69 crore, has an indoor gym, basket ball court, table tennis, volley ball, badminton, and other indoor sports. The complex is spread over a total area of 1347.50 Sq. mtr.

The indoor gym is spread over 177.65 sq.mtr, basket ball court over 608 sq.mtr, and walkers track of length 800 mtrs.

District Revenue Officer and Collector in-charge S. Rajeshwari, Hosur Mayor S.A. Sathya, MLA Y.Prakash were among the representatives present at the even.t