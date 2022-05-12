CM inaugurates renovated fish market in Tiruppur

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday virtually inaugurated the renovated fish market at Thennampalayam, which was one of the projects in Tiruppur Corporation under the Smart Cities Mission.

The renovated fish market is located at Sandhaipettai in Thennampalayam and the re-development works was carried out at ₹2.17 crore, officials said. The event was held at the conference hall in Tiruppur, wherein Ministers M.P. Saminathan and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Tiruppur Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, MP K. Subbarayan, District Collector S. Vineeth and Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati were present as Mr. Stalin inaugurated the fish market from Chennai.

Renovation works under the Smart Cities Mission began in June 2019, according to the officials. This renovated fish market would house 28 shops covering an area of 3,933 sq.ft. and would have a separate 550 sq.ft. fish cleaning area. A bike parking area with facilities for parking 26 two-wheelers was also available. The estimated annual revenue of the fish market would be ₹41 lakh, the officials said.

DISHA meeting held

Meanwhile, Mr. Saminathan instructed the officials from all departments at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held on Thursday to complete the pending development works at the earliest, irrespective of whether the works fall under the Central government schemes or State government schemes. Works that were delayed for nearly two years due to the COVID-19-induced lockdowns in Tiruppur district must be expedited now as the caseload had decreased, he said.