CM inaugurates refurbished synthetic track at Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore

November 02, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The refurbished synthetic track at Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated through video-conferencing the refurbished synthetic track at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore. The work was undertaken at a cost of ₹6.55 crore.

The stadium has been the venue for hosting various national and international athletic meets and football tournaments. The revamp of the synthetic track has been a long-time demand of sports fraternity. The 38th Junior National Athletic Meet is slated for November 7 to 10.

In Tiruppur district, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for a mini stadium on a 6.56-acre site at ₹3 crore at Sivanmalai. Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj took part in the video-conferencing interface.

Figuring among 10 mini stadiums planned across the State, the mini stadium will have a 400-metre track, and grounds for conduct of football, volleyball, basketball, and kabaddi tournaments. It will also feature seating for visitors, besides toilets and changing rooms.

