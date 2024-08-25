Coimbatore Round up

CM inaugurates Ramraj Cotton factories

Chief Minister MK Stalin recently inaugurated two factories of Ramraj Cotton through a video conference. Ramraj Cotton had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government during the Global Investors Meet to invest ₹1000 crores. The two factories, one located at Perundurai SIPCOT and the other at Iduvampalayam in the Tiruppur district, were part of this proposed investment and were inaugurated by the Chief Minister. These factories are expected to create direct employment for 2,000 people and indirect employment for 5,000 people.

Jewellery Manufacturers Association launches youth wing

The Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association has launched its youth wing with 117 members, including 17 women. Koushik Balaji, Chanda Kiran V, and Sneha Dhanushraj were elected office bearers of the youth wing, according to a press release. The Association will handhold the youth wing members to take the family businesses forward. Ganapathi P. Rajkumar, Coimbatore MP, and Kavidasan, Director of Roots Industries, were the chief guests.

Sigarangal Foundation holds blood donation camp

Sigarangal Foundation conducted a blood donation camp at the Corporation Middle School, Parrapalayam, recently. Organised in association with the All India Council for Legal Rights and People’s Protection, 37 units of blood were donated to Dharapuram Government Hospital. The Tiruppur Eye Foundation Eye Hospital provided free eye treatment to 76 people out of which 49 people were diagnosed with defects and 14 people were referred for free surgery, according to a press release.

