CM inaugurates power sub-station through video conferencing

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami inaugurated a power sub-station near Morappur, here, through video conferencing.

According to a release, the sub-station has been set up at a cost of ₹ 12.33 crore at Morappur village near Aroor.

Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated the 110kv sub-station through video conferencing from the Secretariat in Chennai. District Collector S. Malarvizhi, MLAs and other senior officials took part in the event at Morappur.

A release from the district administration said that the new sub-station would ensure uninterrupted power supply to Thotampatti and R.Gopinathampatti sub-stations.

Morappur, Navalai, Elavadai, Vedarapatti, Thasarahalli, Setrapatti, Chennampatti and few other villages would benefit.

