CM inaugurates new buildings at Bharathiar University

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated new buildings constructed at ₹41.57 crore at Bharathiar University to house various departments of the Schools of Life Sciences and Social Sciences.

The buildings feature classrooms, conference halls, research laboratories, libraries, office buildings and the offices of heads of departments. The additional infrastructure would pave the way for every department to have own buildings henceforth, university sources said.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the buildings in the presence of Minister for Higher Education K.Ponmudy and other cabinet ministers.

The School of Life Sciences houses the departments of Botany, Bioinformatics, Environmental Sciences, Zoology, Human Genetics and Molecular Biology, and Department of Textiles and Apparel Design.

The School of Social Sciences encompasses departments of Social Work, Sociology and Population Studies, Psychology, Women’s Studies, and Library Sciences. In all, the BU has 13 Schools and 37 research departments.