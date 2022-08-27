CM inaugurates maternity and children’s ward building at Hosur GH

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the maternity and children’s ward building at Hosur Government Hospital through video conferencing on Saturday.

The three-storeyed building on 40,124 square feet was built at a cost of ₹10.50 crore. It has 78 oxygenated bed facility. The new facility will benefit pregnant women referred from Soolagiri, Denkanikottai, Thally, Anchetti, Kelamangalam, and Bagalur, says health officials.

District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy, Krishnagiri MP A. Chellakumar, MLA Y. Prakash, Hosur Mayor S.A. Sathya and officials from the Revenue, Health and Public Works Departments participated.