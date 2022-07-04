CM inaugurates IT park in Coimbatore

Rathinam Tech Zone in Coimbatore that was inaugurated by the Chief Minister from Chennai. Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation officials were present during the event in the city. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurated Rathinam Business and IT Park at Rathinam Tech Zone here on Monday during the Tamil Nadu Investors’ Conclave held in Chennai.

The newly inaugurated business and IT park, situated on Pollachi road, will house 20 new companies that attract investment and provide job opportunities to more than 1,000 people directly and more than 3,500 people indirectly. Chairman of the Rathinam Group of Institutions Madan A Sendhil was present at the Investors’ Conclave during the inauguration.

R. Manickam, CEO and secretary of Rathinam Group of Institutions, said, “The tech zone already has 20 companies that provided employment opportunities to more than 5,000 people. With this new tech park, there is a possibility of 20 more companies setting up their office.” This would facilitate the business community, especially the entrepreneurs, he added.

He also appreciated the initiatives taken by the State government for the development of the city. “Several Memoranda of Understanding were signed during the Conclave that will bring investment and job opportunities to Coimbatore.” He also said the Information Technology and its enabled services had been spiking in the city creating lot of employment since last decade.

Collector G.S. Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and other government officials were present at the IT Park in Coimbatore.