CM inaugurates integrated service centre for women

The one stop centre inaugurated on the new government medical college hospital campus in Krishnagiri on Monday.

KRISHNAGIRI

25 October 2021 23:32 IST

An integrated service centre or a one stop centre for women was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conferencing on the new medical college hospital campus at Bolupalli in Vepanapalli here on Monday.

The service centre has been set up with the objective of providing support for women and children subjected to various forms of violence. The service centre will provide aid to women in the form of legal aid and assistance, medical assistance, support from the police, psychological support and counselling. The centre will also provide women with temporary safe houses, enabling them to walk out of the situations that are detrimental to their safety.

The centre has been set up at ₹48 lakh and it will have seven staff - a centre administrator, senior counsellor, two case workers, IT staff, multi purpose worker and a driver-cum-security.

Advertising

Advertising

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the centre on its inauguration.