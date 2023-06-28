CM inaugurates integrated rural development building complex in Krishnagiri through videoconferencing

June 28, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

An integrated Rural Development and Localbody administration office building was inaugurated here remotely by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin at the Collectorate complex on Wednesday. The integrated building complex has been constructed at a cost of ₹8 crore with a total built up area of 2,513 sq.mtr that includes 1,324 sq.mtr on the ground floor and 1,032 sq.mtr on the first floor. The building houses 15 houses on the ground floor, 20 houses on the first floor, and a conference hall to seat 180 people with a carpet area of 1,458 sq.ft.

Similarly, under the department of rural development agency, and Tamil Nadu Womens’ Development Corporation, Poomalai Commercial complex set up for the marketing of goods produced by Self Help Groups was renovated at a cost of ₹13.69 lakh here.

The complex located overlooking the new bus stand in Krishnagiri that was long inaugurated but rendered to disuse was restored and the 23 stalls of the complex was renovated for use. Of the 23 stalls, 18 stalls were allocated for womens SHGs here.

Earlier, Collector K.M.Sarayu inaugurated the stalls of Self help groups at the renovated Poomalai Commercial complex in the presence of Vandana Garg, Additional Collector and Project Director (DRDA).