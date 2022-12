December 13, 2022 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the ice cream plant at Salem Aavin through video conferencing from Chennai on Tuesday.

The plant was set up at a cost of ₹12.60 crore with a capacity to manufacture 6,000 litres of ice cream per day. Ice cream can be packed in 50-ml, 100-ml, 500-ml, and 1-litre packets. District Collector S. Karmegam, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul, Additional Collector (Development) C. Balachandar, and officials participated.