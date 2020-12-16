CM inaugurates Dr. Agarwal's eye hospital in Salem

SALEM

16 December 2020 23:37 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi.K.Palaniswami inaugurated Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital at Five Roads junction in Salem on Wednesday. It was the 96th branch of the group.

Addressing at the event, Mr. Palaniswami highlighted the importance of eye and eye care and appreciated the services of Dr.Agarwal’s Hospitals. He appreciated the free medical camps organised by the group especially in rural areas. He appealed the hospital to ensure quality healthcare to its patients here without any bias.

Talking at the event, Dr. Amar Agarwal, chairman, said that the hospital has been set up at a cost of Rs.15 crore including state-of-art facilties and treatment to patients from Salem and nearby areas.

Complicated surgeries like Glued IOL could be conducted at the hospital, he said and added that the group is planning to expand to 150 hospitals. hOver 50,000 patients are visiting their Hospitals each day. The hospital organised free eye checkup for patients aged 50 years and above on the inaugural day.

S.Kaladevi, Regional Medical Director, said that the ospital has viewing gallery system where attenders of patients can observe entire surgery procedures.

Dr.E.Karpagavalli, Head, Clinical Services, said that patients from Salem would not require to travel cities like Chennai or Coimbatore for availing eye care treatment as all facilities are available at the Hospital.

District Collector S.A.Raman, Dr.Adil Agarwal, CEO and other senior officials attended.