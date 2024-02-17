CM inaugurates completed projects in Erode district

February 17, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - ERODE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday through video conferencing inaugurated various completed projects to the tune of ₹18.76 crores in the district.

The projects flagged off include the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department’s office at 46 Pudur village constructed at a cost of ₹14.30 crore, office at Gobichettipalayam at ₹1.89 crore, office at Sathyamangalam at ₹1.66 crore, additional classrooms for Panchayat Union Elementary School at Kaspapettai in Modakkurichi Panchayat Union at ₹30 lakhs, additional classrooms at the Panchayat Union Elementary School at Lakkampatti panchayat at ₹29 lakhs and at the school at Poonachi panchayat at ₹30 lakh.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, Joint Commissioner (State Tax), Commerical Tax, Erode, were present during the inauguration at Pudur village.