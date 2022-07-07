CM inaugurates college in Dharapuram

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a Government Arts and Science College in Dharapuram on Thursday through video conference.

The Chief Minister made the announcement about the college during the demand for grants on Higher Education Department last year.

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj told reporters in Tiruppur the government was carrying out a lot of welfare measures for students, starting from school to higher education. Financial assistance and scholarships were given to college students to ensure that they did not drop out because of financial constraints.

She said most of the students, who had completed their schooling and travel to distant locations for higher education, would benefit with the new arts and science college in Dharapuram. “More than 500 students have been enrolled for various courses on the first day,” she added.

The Minister also said higher education became important for human resource development. In the last one year, the government had started 23 colleges across the State because of which 7,500 students had been enrolled for their higher education.

Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth said the college would benefit students from rural areas, especially girls.