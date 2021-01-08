CM inaugurates Ariyanur flyover

The Ariyanur flyover on Salem-Coimbatore National Highway was inaugurated here on Friday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the flyover through video conferencing from Chennai. District Collector S.A. Raman, MLAs and senior officials attended the event.

According to officials, the flyover was constructed at Tiruchengode - Ariyanur road here at a cost of ₹45 crore. The Ariyanur junction is one of the busiest spots on the Salem - Coimbatore National Highway and a flyover was proposed here to decongest the stretch and reduce accidents. It is expected to ease traffic movement at the junction, especially for vehicles moving towards Bengaluru.

It is the fourth flyover constructed on the Salem - Coimbatore National Highway and three flyovers constructed at Kandhampatti, Thiruvagoundanur and Steel Plant have been opened for public use. The new flyover is 37 metre wide and 1 km length.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated bridges constructed at Vazhapadi in Puzhuthikottai - Santhumalai Road at a cost of ₹3.5 crore and another one built at Attur at Narikuravar Colony Road across Vashishta River at cost of ₹5 crore.