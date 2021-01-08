CM inaugurates Ariyanur flyover

The Ariyanur flyover on Salem-Coimbatore National Highway was inaugurated here on Friday.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the flyover through video conferencing from Chennai. District Collector S.A. Raman, MLAs and senior officials attended the event.
According to officials, the flyover was constructed at Tiruchengode - Ariyanur road here at a cost of ₹45 crore. The Ariyanur junction is one of the busiest spots on the Salem - Coimbatore National Highway and a flyover was proposed here to decongest the stretch and reduce accidents. It is expected to ease traffic movement at the junction, especially for vehicles moving towards Bengaluru.
It is the fourth flyover constructed on the Salem - Coimbatore National Highway and three flyovers constructed at Kandhampatti, Thiruvagoundanur and Steel Plant have been opened for public use. The new flyover is 37 metre wide and 1 km length.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated bridges constructed at Vazhapadi in Puzhuthikottai - Santhumalai Road at a cost of ₹3.5 crore and another one built at Attur at Narikuravar Colony Road across Vashishta River at cost of ₹5 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath