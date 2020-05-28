CM inaugurates ₹230-crore Noyyal river renovation project

28 May 2020 22:33 IST

It will focus on 158.35 km of the river flowing through four districts

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday launched a project for ‘expansion, renovation and modernisation’ of Noyyal river, through video conference.

The ₹230 crore - project will focus on renovation of 158.35 km of the Noyyal flowing through four districts - Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Karur.

“By renovating the water management infrastructure that was developed through the course of the Noyyal, the groundwater levels will increase and the river will be rejuvenated,” Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said in a press release. Noting that nearly 100 km of the project falls in Coimbatore district, he said that it will be a “boon” and “hope” for the farmers who depend on the river for irrigation, according to the release.

An official involved in the project told The Hindu that bids were invited and the contractor finalised for the two-year work. Several streams come together at Thombilipalayam, near Alandurai, and that is the starting point of the river.

The entire river system has 31 tanks and 23 anaicuts, apart from supply and distribution channels. The works will be taken up in three segments - 0 to 34 km of the river (Kurichi tank in Coimbatore district), 34 to 72 km (border of Coimbatore district, and 72 to 159 km. Of the 23 anaicuts, 18 will be rejuvenated mainly, and of the 31 tanks, 22 will be taken up.

In the supply and distribution channels, need-based works will be done. A survey of the river will go on simultaneously. The irrigation sub-division of PWD will co-ordinate the works. “We will focus on the existing structures of the Noyyal river system,” the official said.

R. Periasami, a farmer from Theethipalayam who participated in the event on Thursday, said that 36,304 acres of irrigated lands in Coimbatore district alone will benefit from the project, which will also help in preventing effluents mixing in the stream.

The inauguration ceremony was held from Secretariat in Chennai, where Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani was also present. In Coimbatore, Mr. Rajamani participated in the ceremony through video-conferencing, the press release said.