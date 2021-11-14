CM in city on Nov. 22

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate various completed projects in Coimbatore and announce new schemes for the district at a function on the VOC Grounds here on November 22, said Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji on Sunday.

The Chief Minister would announce various welfare schemes for people at the event, said the Minister. Mr. Balaji said that 73 sessions of ‘Makkal Sabhai’ of the 150 sessions planned for the district were held as of Saturday since its launch on October 30. A total of 55,600 petitions from people were collected in the sessions, exceeding the expected target of around 25,000 petitions. This showed people’s trust in Mr. Stalin’s governance, he said.