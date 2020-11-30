‘CM has established social justice through 7.5% quota in medical seats’

Coimbatore

30 November 2020 00:20 IST

Minister honours students from Coimbatore who got admission to medical colleges

By enacting a law to reserve 7.5 % seats for government school students in medical colleges and creating a revolving fund to meet the education expenses of those students who had secured seats in private medical colleges, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had established social justice, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said on Sunday while honouring students from Coimbatore who had got admission to medical colleges.

Students, who had studied from class VI to Plus Two in government schools, would have 7.5 % of the seats allotted to them in government medical colleges and 7.5% of the 69% government quota seats in private medical colleges in the State.

Those government school students, who had cleared NEET and applied to admission to MBBS, BDS, BSMS, BAMS, BUMS or BHMS, would get to enjoy the benefit of the 7.5% reservation.

The Chief Minister did not stop with just reserving seats. To help those government school students who had gained admission in private medical colleges under the 7.5% quota to pay tuition and hostel fee, he had ordered the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation to create a revolving fund so that the students did not have to wait for the government to clear their application for scholarships. With this, the Chief Minister had helped establish social justice in the State, the Minister said. This was something that no other State had done, he added.

Mr. Velumani, who gave ₹ 25,000 each to the 21 students from Coimbatore who had secured medical seats, said the AIADMK government had also increased the number of medical seats in the State. The government had also ordered the establishment of 11 new government medical colleges and that would add another 1,650 seats, he said.