CM handing over national flag to Rahul Gandhi will go ahead as planned: Alagiri

Staff Reporter
September 03, 2022 18:57 IST

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri at the zonal level meeting in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will hand over the national flag to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Kanniyakumari to launch his Bharat Jodo Yatra will go ahead as planned and denied reports that the Chief Minister has refused to attned the event.

. Speaking to reporters after participating in a zonal-level meeting with party cadre to discuss the yatra, the TNCC chief said that BJP and RSS are spreading false news to create confusion.

Condemning the State BJP president K. Annamalai’s comments against Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Mr. Alagiri said the difference in principles among the political parties was usual. But while speaking about a leader, one should maintain dignity.

