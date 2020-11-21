CM forced to announce fund for medical education, says Stalin

Salem

21 November 2020 23:08 IST

DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday contended that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced a revolving fund for the medical education of state government students, who joined under the 7.5% quota, only because of the Opposition’s role.

Thanking the Chief Minister for the decision, he denied indulging in politics on the issue, as charged by Mr. Palaniswami.

“It is only because the Opposition did politics, the CM was forced to make the announcement,” Mr Stalin told DMK cadres in Salem during a video conference.

He charged that Mr Palaniswami, though born into an agriculture family never took up farming or was dependent on farming for livelihood.

Hence the CM had supported the three farm legislations enacted by the Central Government.

Mr. Stalin said that none would be happier than him if a true farmer became the Chief Minister of the State.

Listing various development projects announced and implemented during DMK regime in Salem, Mr. Stalin claimed that the CM deliberately sabotaged the progress of these projects since they were announced during the erstwhile DMK government. Mr. Stalin alleged that the Government Botanical Garden started during DMK regime is covered by bushes and the Salem Super Specialty Government Hospital has become ordinary hospital and there are reports of ‘Rat infestion’ there.

Mr. Stalin said that he assumed that the Chief Minister would have turned Salem into a model city through his frequent visits but he was only making empty promises.

Mr. Stalin alleged that the production at Mettur thermal plant has been reduced so that government could procure power at high prices from private players.

He said that Mr. Palaniswami not once interacted with the farmers who opposed the green corridor project.

On the Chief Minister’s charge that he had not offered constructive feedback, Mr. Stalin said that he did not feel bad for being called ‘Statement Hero’ by the CM and said that its only after he made statements, government increased tests for COVID-19 disease, decided to cancel class 10 examinations, and provided provide cash relief to people affected by COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr. Stalin said the Chief Minister cannot stop the victory of DMK irrespective of whatever he does.