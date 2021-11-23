CM felicitates Sulur Inspector

Coimbatore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday felicitated the Inspector of Sulur police station in Coimbatore for nabbing two accused who were allegedly involved in theft of two-wheelers.

In a statement, he said that Inspector R. Mathaiyan along with a few constables were on night patrolling recently when they spotted two youths with motorcycles at around 3 a.m. in Neelambur.

As the police personnel inquired them, the duo allegedly attacked the police and ran away from the spot.

Mr. Mathaiyan and the constables chased them and nabbed one of the youths.

Further investigations led to the arrest of the second accused and the police also seized allegedly stolen motorcycles from the accused, the statement said.

“Your brave act has brought pride to all those who are honest and courageous in the Police Department,” Mr. Stalin told Mr. Mathaiyan in the statement.

The Inspector was felicitated by the Chief Minister on Tuesday in the presence of Additional Director General of Police - Law and Order P. Thamarai Kannan and Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore district, S. Selvanagarathinam.