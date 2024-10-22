GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM felicitates police team that nabbed ATM burglary accused

Published - October 22, 2024 10:14 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the police team that nabbed the ATM robbery gang in Namakkal on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the police team that nabbed the ATM robbery gang in Namakkal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday felicitated the 23-member police team that successfully nabbed the ATM robbery gang near Veppadai on September 27.

A seven-member gang broke into three ATM kiosks in Thrissur in Kerala and escaped with the looted money of ₹67 lakh in a car concealed in a container lorry. Based on a tipoff, the Namakkal police intercepted the lorry on Sankari – Erode Road, near Veppadai and arrested five persons. One was killed in police retaliation and the other was injured and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Director General of Police (DGP) of Kerala Police appreciated the Tamil Nadu police for nabbing the accused in six hours and wrote a letter to the DGP of Tamil Nadu. Mr. Stalin, who was in Namakkal to attend the government function, met the team at travellers bungalow and appreciated them. The team comprises Namakkal Superintendent of Police S. Rajesh Kannan, Deputy Superintendents of Police P.M. Emayavarman, Murugesan, S. Raja, Inspectors Dhavamani and Rangasamy, sub-inspectors and police constables from various stations.

S. Davidson Devasirvatham, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), T. Senthil Kumar, Inspector General of Police, West Zone and E.S. Uma, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Salem Range, were present.


