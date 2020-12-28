CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami to campaign in Namakkal today

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be campaigning for the Assembly election 2021 at various places in the district on Tuesday.

Party sources said that he would reach Namakkal at 8.30 a.m., offer prayers at the Anjaneyar temple and meet the vendors at the temple complex. Later, at Mudalaipatti, he would meet the residents at Arunthathiyar Street and interact with the members of Thottiya Naicker community. At Rasipuram, he would garland the statue of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran and conduct a road show.

In the afternoon, he would campaign in Tiruchengodu bus stand area and garland the statue of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

He would interact with members of the Mudaliyar community and members of borewell industry at a marriage hall. In the evening, he would conduct the women’s booth-level meeting at Kumarapalayam, followed by a meeting with the party’s IT wing at Pallipalayam.

At 8 p.m., Mr. Palaniswami would hold a public meeting at Kulakarai Thidal in the town and meet party functionaries. On Wednesday, he would interact with the tribal people at Senthamangalam and proceed to Tiruchi.