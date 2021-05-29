CM distributes essentials to frontline workers in Erode

Stalin to chair meeting with Collectors of four districts in Coimbatore today

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday distributed essential commodities to frontline workers in the district here.

Mr. Stalin, who reached Erode late on Saturday, inaugurated the camp to distribute essentials to 10,000 workers in the corporation, municipalities, town panchayats and other frontline workers in the district.

On Sunday, Mr. Stalin will visit the Government Erode Medical College Hospital at Perundurai, inaugurate the Covid Care Centre at Government Polytechnic College at Perundurai and proceed to Tiruppur and Coimbatore and would chair a meeting with Collectors of four districts in Coimbatore to discuss effective measures to control the pandemic in the region.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramaniam told reporters here on Saturday that corona zero delay extension ward would be created in all the hospitals to ensure that patients do not wait before hospitalisation. He said that the HLL Biotech Limited in Chengalpattu district did not function for 10 years and the State government is waiting for the Central government to grant permission. “Once permitted, we can produce the necessary vaccine required for our State”, he added.

Coimbatore Staff Reporter adds:

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani said the Chief Minister would flag off 30 cars that the Corporation would use to transport people from their homes to hospitals. This was to help the people quickly reach the hospital as at present, during the complete lockdown, people were forced to look out for auto rickshaws.