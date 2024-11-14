CM deflecting the demand for white paper: Edappadi K. Palaniswami

The AIADMK general secretary and Opposition leader Edappadi K.Palaniswami on Thursday alleged the DMK government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was deliberately shelving the various projects initiated by the previous AIADMK government under his tenure.

He also accused the Chief Minister of staking claims to the industrial success stories made possible because of the previous AIADMK government.

The AIADMK was instrumental in bringing critical industrial players into Krishnagiri and the Chief Minister was “persisting on his misinformation” against the AIADMK claiming they did not accomplish anything during their tenure, he alleged in Krishnagiri.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural of a wedding hall, Mr. Palaniswami contested the DMK’s claims to bringing Ola Electric and Tata Electronics into Krishnagiri. “The MOU with Ola Electric was inked under my tenure, and Tata Electronics too was brought in three phases with the beginnings under my tenure,” Mr. Palaniswami said. He also alleged that the DMK was scuttling the Metro Rail project proposed to connect Hosur to Bengaluru.

According to him, Chief Minister Stalin was deflecting from AIADMK’s demand for a whitepaper on the electoral promises and the achievements by the DMK.

On the ongoing doctors’ protests, Mr. Palaniswami demanded the government provide adequate protection to doctors at all government hospitals.

