CM dedicates four-lane stretch along Palladam-Dharapuram State Highway to the public

September 07, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Mettukadai-Kundadam stretch of Palladam-Dharapuram Road that has been four-laned was commissioned for public use by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, through video-conference.

Minister for Information and Publicity and Tamil Development M.P. Saminathan, Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj and other senior officials took part in a function organised at a location point of the project that was carried out at ₹53.40 crore.

The 8-km stretch of the Palladam-Dharapuram road is being utilised by about 50,000 motorists every day. The four-laning would reduce travel time and prevent traffic congestion and accidents, Mr. Saminathan said.

A total length of 29.4 km along the Palladam-Dharapuram State Highway (174A) was brought under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Road Development Project for four-laning at ₹93.90 crore along a 13-km stretch of which ₹40 crore was utilised for four-laning a four km stretch in Tiruppur Division.

The work on four-laning of 11.8 km stretch was in progress at ₹115 crore. The remaining length of 4.6 km would also be four-laned soon, officials said.

