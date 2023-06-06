CM Cell sees through transport of tourist’s body to Chennai from Kashmir by flight

June 06, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The body of a tourist from Karur district who had died after a pine tree fell on him at Pahalgam in Anantnag district in Kashmir will reach Chennai by flight on Wednesday, following the intervention of Chief Minister’s Office at the request of his family members.

G. Janardhanam (67) of Gandhigramam in Karur was riding a horse at Baisaran when the tree suddenly fell on him. He had gone to Kashmir on a holiday trip along with three relatives — S.N. Sukumar (67), S. Rajasekaran (60) and J.G. Marimuthu (67) — when the incident took place, according to family members.

The family members would take possession of the body at Chennai airport and conduct the last rites in Karur later in the day, sources said.

