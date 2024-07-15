CM breakfast scheme extended to government-aided schools in various districts

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme that aims at providing nutritious meals to students of classes 1 to 5 in government-aided schools was launched in the districts on Monday.

In Erode, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, in the presence of District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, launched the scheme at A.P.S. Bharathi Kalvi Nilayam at Elavamalai, near Chithode. The Minister and Collector served food to students and had breakfast along with them.

The Minister said 47,000 students in 1,079 government schools were already covered by the scheme that has been extended to 36 government-aided schools covering 3,055 students. “Thus, a total of 50,555 students in 1,115 schools are covered by the scheme in the district,” he said.

In Salem, District Collector R. Brindha Devi served food to the students at St. Nicholas R.C. Middle School at Chettipatti in Omalur block and launched the scheme.

The Collector said the scheme is already benefiting 68,666 students in 1,253 government schools while 2,343 students in 22 government-aided schools would benefit by the expansion of the scheme. “A total of 71,011 students in 1,275 schools are covered now,” she said.

In Namakkal, Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, in the presence of Collector S. Uma and Senthamangalam MLA K. Ponnusamy, launched the scheme at Bharathi Government Aided Elementary School at Reddipatti.

Officials said a total of 1,891 students in 41 government aided schools will benefit by the expansion of the scheme in the district. A total of 37,293 students in 843 government and government-aided schools are covered by the scheme, they added.