December 03, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Saturday, attended a wedding reception at Perumanallur in Tiruppur district.

The Chief Minister arrived here at 1.30 p.m. and after a brief stay in the city, went to Tiruppur by road. He was greeted by the DMK cadre along his way.

He attended the wedding reception of the daughter of businessman Dollar Balasubramaniam at Perumanallur. Ministers M.P. Saminthan, V. Senthilbalaji, and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj accompanied him.