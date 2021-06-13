CM assures job to woman who donated gold chain to CMPRF

Salem

13 June 2021 23:35 IST

An engineering graduate who donated the gold chain Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his visit to Mettur could soon get a job.

R. Sowmya donated her gold chain weighing two sovereigns to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and also she petitioned for a job.

In her petition, Ms. Sowmya said that she was an engineering graduate and her father Rathakrishnan was a retired staff of Aavin. Her mother died due to pneumonia last March and ₹13 lakh was spent for her treatment, she said.

Ms. Sowmya said she has two sisters who were married and that she and her father are living on her father’s pension of ₹ 7,000. Of that, ₹3,000 is spent on rent for the house and they are making ends meet with the remaining ₹4,000.

She requested the Chief Minister to help her with job opportunity even at a private firm and mentioned that she is not expecting a government job. Moved by her letter, Mr. Stalin tweeted that necessary action would be taken.

He tweeted that the petition grabbed his attention and he appreciated her generosity to help during this pandemic. He said that necessary measures would be taken to provide her a job according to her educational qualification.