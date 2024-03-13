CM announces support measures for coconut farmers

March 13, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced financial support to coconut growers, who were affected because of pest attacks on coconut trees.

At a function held in Pollachi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said ₹14.4 crore will be distributed to farmers to remove the pest infested trees and three lakh coconut saplings will be distributed free of cost to farmers worth ₹2.80 crore. The government will also enable farmers to sell coconut.

Mr. Stalin said a new bus stand will be constructed in Ukkadam in Coimbatore city at ₹20 crore and a hockey playground will be developed at the R.S. Puram Corporation Higher Secondary School.

He also inaugurated a new super-speciality block constructed at ₹163.53 crore at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and spread over 1.95 lakh sq.ft.

A new facility to house the Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, was inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

An allocation of ₹430 crore was made in the Assembly for establishing the facility for undertaking research activities in crucial sectors such as agricultural science, food technology, green biotechnology, biosynthesis, bioresource utilisation and bioinformatics.

The announcements for Tiruppur district include road developments, construction of an office complex for Tiruppur corporation at ₹75 crore, construction of 13 community halls at ₹11.17 crore, and establishment of an emergency and orthopaedics ward at Palladam Government Hospital at a cost of ₹4 crore.

In the Nilgiris district, the Chief Minister said the government botanical garden will be upgraded to world class standards at ₹3 crore, 10 PDS outlets functioning in private properties will be shifted to own buildings at ₹1.5 crore and two community halls will be constructed.