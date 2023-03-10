ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces solatium to Ooty students’ families

March 10, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the family of a student from the Nilgiris who died after she and three others consumed too many nutrient tablets as part of a bet between students at the Urdu Middle School run by the Udhagamandalam Municipality in Khandal.

The girl was among four female students who were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) following the incident. On Thursday, Zaibha Fathima (13) died due to liver failure while being taken to Stanley Medical College after her health condition deteriorated.

J. Nasajiya, S. Aisha and M. Gulthun Nisha are undergoing treatment at the CMCH. The four students had consumed pills which had been given to the school authorities as part of the Weekly Iron and Folic Supplementation Programme. Zaibha Fathima had consumed more than 50 pills.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the Chief Minister offered his condolences to the family of Zaibha Fathima. He also announced a solatium of ₹1 lakh each to the families of the three students who are under treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US