HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces solatium to Ooty students’ families

March 10, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the family of a student from the Nilgiris who died after she and three others consumed too many nutrient tablets as part of a bet between students at the Urdu Middle School run by the Udhagamandalam Municipality in Khandal.

The girl was among four female students who were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) following the incident. On Thursday, Zaibha Fathima (13) died due to liver failure while being taken to Stanley Medical College after her health condition deteriorated.

J. Nasajiya, S. Aisha and M. Gulthun Nisha are undergoing treatment at the CMCH. The four students had consumed pills which had been given to the school authorities as part of the Weekly Iron and Folic Supplementation Programme. Zaibha Fathima had consumed more than 50 pills.

On Friday, the Chief Minister offered his condolences to the family of Zaibha Fathima. He also announced a solatium of ₹1 lakh each to the families of the three students who are under treatment.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.