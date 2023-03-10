Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces solatium to Ooty students’ families

March 10, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the family of a student from the Nilgiris who died after she and three others consumed too many nutrient tablets as part of a bet between students at the Urdu Middle School run by the Udhagamandalam Municipality in Khandal.

The girl was among four female students who were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) following the incident. On Thursday, Zaibha Fathima (13) died due to liver failure while being taken to Stanley Medical College after her health condition deteriorated.

J. Nasajiya, S. Aisha and M. Gulthun Nisha are undergoing treatment at the CMCH. The four students had consumed pills which had been given to the school authorities as part of the Weekly Iron and Folic Supplementation Programme. Zaibha Fathima had consumed more than 50 pills.

On Friday, the Chief Minister offered his condolences to the family of Zaibha Fathima. He also announced a solatium of ₹1 lakh each to the families of the three students who are under treatment.