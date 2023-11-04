ADVERTISEMENT

CM announces solatium to family of medical student found dead in Jharkhand

November 04, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced solatium for the kin of the medical student Madan Kumar, who was found dead at a medical college hostel premises in Jharkhand.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed condolences to the family members of M. Madan Kumar (28), a resident of Puthur near Velagoundampatti in Namakkal district, and announced a sum of ₹3 lakh to the deceased family. The Chief Minister also said that he wrote a letter to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to conduct an inquiry into the death.

