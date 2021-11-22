Coimbatore

CM announces development projects for Coimbatore city

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said that five scheme roads would be developed and roads would be re-laid at ₹200 crore in the city.

At a function here on Monday, Mr. Stalin also announced a ₹309-crore project for providing underground drainage in Vellakinaru, Chinnavedampatti and Saravanampatti. The other projects are improving solid waste management at ₹11 crore and developing Semmozhi Poonga and building auditoriums at ₹ 200 crore, after shifting out the Central Prison from Gandhipuram .

The Chief Minister also said the State government would soon begin the land acquisition process for Coimbatore airport expansion as it had allotted ₹1,132 for the project.

His other announcements included improving street light coverage in city at ₹ 20 crore and improving water supply.

State ministers, Members of Parliament, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and others spoke at the function.


