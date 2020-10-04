Cloud kitchen opened in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

04 October 2020 20:34 IST

Dee’s Cookhaus has opened a cloud kitchen in Coimbatore. The kitchen caters to only online orders and delivers the food at door-step of the customers. It has several facilities for food preparation and these are rented out to restaurants, according to a press release.

E vehicle

MG Motor India has started bookings in 10 cities, including Coimbatore, for its pure electric internet SUV - MG ZS in addition to 11 of its already operational bases across India. The car maker recently rolled out the 1,000th unit of the ZS EV in the country, since its deliveries began in February 2020.

