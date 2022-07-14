Clothing fair to be held in Tiruppur

India Knit Fair Association will organise an exhibition of yarn, fabrics, silk, and accessories from August 19 to 21 at Tiruppur.

The domestic fair called ‘Tirupur’s National Clothing Fair’ will have 100 stalls, including display of all types of garments and various types of fabrics, yarns, fibres, khadi, silk, and textile-related accessories.

Domestic buyers are expected from States such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and New Delhi, said A. Sakthivel, chairman of the association.

The aim of the event is to connect manufacturers and traders from different parts of the country with business agents, retailers and wholesalers, and distributors related to textile industry. For participation or visit to the fair, call S. Kannan, executive secretary on 98 941 24744.

