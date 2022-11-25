Cloth tower formed in Ooty to spread awareness about violence against women

November 25, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A collaborative art project - The Tower - to mark The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women was unveiled at the Gallery OneTwo in Charring Cross here on Friday.

More than 150 men and women from across the Nilgiris brought their clothes, shoes and accessories and bound them together to drape around the roof of the gallery as part of the exhibit. “This piece of performative art was meant to symbolise the silence that surround cases of abuse and violence against women, with clothes and household items often being the only witness to such forms of violence,” said Shobana Chandrasekar, the trustee of the gallery.

“The tower brought together people from all walks of life to create a project that showcases resilience, resistance and resolve to show the world how powerful women are,” said Ms. Chandrasekar. The exhibit was curated by artist Anindita Dutta. The exhibit will be added to for the next two weeks with residents encouraged to bring pieces of old clothing to add to the tower. Ms. Dutta would visit the exhibit after its completion and choose a few articles of clothing to use in her own sculptures, added Ms. Chandrasekar.

More than 150 people, who attended the installation, spoke about their experiences as well as experiences of other women who had been subjected to various forms of violence.