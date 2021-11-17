Cloth merchants begin two-day protest against high yarn price

Stating that high yarn price is affecting their business, members of 18 textile associations under the banner Erode Cloth Merchants Association began their two-day protest by closing shops on Wednesday.

Over 3,000 shops in the city situated on Kongalamman Kovil Street, Chokkanatha Street, Ramasamy Street, NMS Compound, Kamarajar Street, Eswaran Kovil Street and market areas were closed affecting daily earners, including loadmen and vehicle drivers.

Members said that frequent rise in yarn price had hit the industry hard as they were unable to carry out business. The price of yarn had gone up by 40% per kg in the past one month and is still on the rise forcing manufacturers to halt production, they added.

Members wanted the price of yarn to be regulated and fixed once in a month unlike the current fixation on daily or weekly basis.

They said that the two-day strike will affect direct business transactions and also other workers indirectly involved in the sector. Most of the textile streets in the city wore a deserted look due to the closure of shops. They urged the Central and State governments to take necessary steps to regulate the price of yarn.

Members of bleaching and sizing associations, screen printing, calendaring mill owners association and yarn traders also took part in the strike.