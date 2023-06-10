Cloth bags distributed to residents of Ammapet in Salem

June 10, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Residents of Ammapet were given cloth carry bags (manjappai) here on Saturday as part of an awareness campaign on use of cloth bags.

A mass cleaning works was organised at ward no. 34 by Councillor Esan D. Elango (DMK). He also distributed Aavin milk packets to 500 residents to mark the second year of the “My Garbage, My Responsibility” and the centenary celebrations of formrer Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Elango urged the people to carry cloth bags doing purchases. “We distributed pamphlets informing the disadvantages of using plastic and created awareness on solid waste management,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.