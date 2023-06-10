ADVERTISEMENT

Cloth bags distributed to residents of Ammapet in Salem

June 10, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Ammapet in Salem with the cloth carry bags given to them as part of a campaign on use of cloth bags, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Residents of Ammapet were given cloth carry bags (manjappai) here on Saturday as part of an awareness campaign on use of cloth bags.

A mass cleaning works was organised at ward no. 34 by Councillor Esan D. Elango (DMK). He also distributed Aavin milk packets to 500 residents to mark the second year of the “My Garbage, My Responsibility” and the centenary celebrations of formrer Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Elango urged the people to carry cloth bags doing purchases. “We distributed pamphlets informing the disadvantages of using plastic and created awareness on solid waste management,” he said.

