Closure of tourism spots on Kaanum Pongal leaves people disappointed

Police personnel posted in front of the facilities to prevent crowding

The closure of tourism spots on Kaanum Pongal left many disappointed here on Saturday.

The V.O.C. Park and the Children’s Park in the city, Kodiveri Anicut and the park attached to the Bhavani Sagar Reservoir are the places where people gather in large numbers along with friends, relatives to celebrate Kaanum Pongal.

As part of COVID-19 precautionary measure, the State government had ordered closure of all tourism spots in the district for three days. Police personnel were posted in front of the parks in the city to prevent people from ga

thering in large numbers.

Regular visitors to the parks said that the parks were closed to public in April 2019 for maintenance works.

“Even establishing a park may not take two years, but development works are being carried out for two years now,” said Saraswathi, a resident of Kallukadaimedu, here. She said that when cinemas were allowed to operate, closing tourism spots was not a right decision.

Similarly, the anicut and park that sees a large number of visitors during Pongal holidays remained out of bounds for the public.