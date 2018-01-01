Closure of liquor outlets on Jan. 3 sought

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) Workers’ Union has called for the closure of State-run liquor shops on January 3, on the occasion of the ‘Hethai Amman’ festival, which is celebrated by the Badagas residing in the Nilgiris.

‘Important’

In a press release, Haldorai, vice-President of the ‘Nilgiri Mavattam Tasmac Ooliyar Sangam’ said that the festival was extremely important to the local Badaga community and that it was imperative that the liquor shops across the district be closed.

Local holiday

The district administration has already announced a local holiday for all government offices on January 3. “The District Collector has already closed a number of Tasmac shops over the last 45 days, and we are urging her to order the closure of the liquor shops on the day of the festival,” said Mr. Haldorai.