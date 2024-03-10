ADVERTISEMENT

“Kallar is one of important elephant corridors as it connects Western Ghats and Eastern Ghats elephant population. Removing obstacles in the corridor will improve its functionality,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan, a co-author of the chapter ‘Corridors of Southern India’ in the second edition of Wildlife Trust of India’s ‘Right of Passage – Elephant Corridors of India’ and a member of IUCN Asian Elephant Specialist Group.

The farm has a collection of rare plants and fruit-bearing trees that are grown in the tropical and sub-tropical conditions. Fruits such as durian, kiwi, mangosteen, avocado, lichi, rambutan and jackfruits are grown in the farm along with spices, including cinnamon, clove and nutmeg. A stream is passing through the farm in the forest land, which was leased to the Horticulture Department for 99 years in 1900. The lease was not renewed after expiry.

