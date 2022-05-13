Closed holiday
The regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Coimbatore and its district offices will remain closed on Monday (May 16). A release said that the offices will be closed for Buddha Poornima.
Training for visually challenged teachers
The Department of School Education in collaboration with non-governmental organisation Hope Foundation conducted a one-day workshop for 57 visually challenged schoolteachers at the Government College of Education for Women in Town Hall on May 10. A release said that the visually challenged teachers, who were working in government schools in the district, were trained on utilising smartphones for taking classes. A workshop on using computers will be organised for visually challenged teachers soon, the release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.