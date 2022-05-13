Closed holiday

The regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Coimbatore and its district offices will remain closed on Monday (May 16). A release said that the offices will be closed for Buddha Poornima.

Training for visually challenged teachers

The Department of School Education in collaboration with non-governmental organisation Hope Foundation conducted a one-day workshop for 57 visually challenged schoolteachers at the Government College of Education for Women in Town Hall on May 10. A release said that the visually challenged teachers, who were working in government schools in the district, were trained on utilising smartphones for taking classes. A workshop on using computers will be organised for visually challenged teachers soon, the release said.