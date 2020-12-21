‘Close polluting industries on Sipcot premises’

Members of Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association urged the district administration to close industries that functioned on Sipcot premises and polluted air, water and land.

In a petition submitted to Perundurai Tahsildar G. Muthukrishnan, the members said over 200 industries functioned on the 2,700-acre premises for the past 25 years in which over 20,000 workers were employed. Farmers in Ingur Panchayat and Perundurai Town Panchayat had provided their farm lands for Sipcot and they were given compensation ranging from ₹ 60,000 to ₹ 2 lakh an acre. Many industries, particularly tannery and textile processing, failed to ensure zero liquid discharge (ZLD) and polluted the groundwater in the region. The petition said that water had a maximum level of 11,250 total dissolved solids (TDS) and the colour of the water had also changed. “Criminal action should be taken against industries that violate the norms and those industries should be closed,” the petition said.

Their other demands were conduct of monthly meeting by officials with the association members regularly as agreed during the meeting on June 16, 2018, immediate settlement of compensation to farmers who had given their land for Sipcot, monitoring industries to ensure ZLD, obtain the report from National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, that tested water samples from Sipcot and initiating action against polluting industries, including 25 water bodies in the region under the Athikadavu-Avinashi Groundwater Recharge Project for refilling, removing all the industrial waste from the premises, conducting medical camps once in six months in villages around the premises and providing protected drinking water to the villagers.