Clogged drain poses threat to health of Khandal Mukkonam residents

Residents of Khandal Mukkonam in Udhagamandalam fear that a blocked drain, which has not been fixed for over four months could lead to long-term impact on the health of residents living in the area.

The residents said that a hundred meter stretch of the drain had been blocked for the last few months, and is now a breeding ground for mosquitoes and could be a source of serious viral infections in the future.

R. Suresh, a local resident, said that despite protests being staged by local residents a few weeks ago, the Udhagamandalam municipality was yet to take any serious steps to clear the drains. “The situation deteriorates drastically when it rain, as the water from the drain overflows and stagnates on the road. The entire area becomes filled with the stench from the drain,” said Mr. Suresh.

Many of the more than 70 families living near to the drain and claim to be affected are daily wage workers or conservancy workers employed by the municipality. “Though we are the ones who are used to clean the town’s streets, our own homes are in an area where even a clogged drain cannot be fixed,” said Sumathi S, another resident.

Residents not only fear that the drains will negatively impact the health of people living in the area, but also complain that the clogged drain is leading to a sinkhole forming along the adjoining road. “The road has already sunk by a couple of feet over the last few months because of the sewage weakening the soil underneath. The people living in houses surrounding the drains too have noticed cracks appearing in their homes, and many fear that the structural integrity of the surrounding buildings are being compromised because of the neglect,” said another resident, who called on the municipality to immediately take steps to fix the drain.