Clock tower unveiled on the premises of Bharathiar University in Coimbatore in honour of the late poet and freedom fighter

August 19, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The clock tower inaugurated on the premises of Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, on Friday.

The clock tower inaugurated on the premises of Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, on Friday.

An imposing 21-ft granite clock tower in honour of freedom fighter and poet Mahakavi Bharathi was commissioned on the premises of Bharathiar University on Friday, with the intent of propagating the ideals of the freedom fighter and poet.

Every hour, a quote/verse from the poetry of the freedom fighter will be recited on the public address system to the accompaniment of backdrop music from the clock tower sponsored by the Coimbatore-based Bharathi Pasarai Trust.

The proposal mooted by S. Chitra, head, Department of Tamil and Director, ‘Kaninilam’ Mahakavi Bharathiar Advanced Research Centre, was accepted by the university authorities after which the Bharathi Pasarai Trust came forward to sponsor the ₹30 lakh project.

Architect T.S. Ramani Shankar of Shankar and Associates, who designed the clock tower inaugurated the structure in the presence of T.S. John Peter, secretary, Bharathi Pasarai Trust.

Members of Vice-Chancellor committee F.X. Lovelina Little Flower and C.A. Vasuki, and writer Bharathi Krishnakumar spoke.

Prof. Chitra said the research centre, which was inaugurated recently by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will house a music school and a dance school, and will offer a certificate course and two diploma courses.

A museum and a library as also ‘Kuyil Thoppu’ project, an initiative to establish a grove akin to the one in Puducherry where Bharathi penned his poems, were on the anvil.

The university has a tie-up with Tree Trust for the project entailing planting of about 2,000 saplings of native, rare and fruit-bearing trees, a kudil (hut) and thinnai (traditional porch).

