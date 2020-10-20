Clinics fined for improper disposal of medical waste

20 October 2020 23:38 IST

Coonoor Municipality on Tuesday (CMC) imposed a total fine of ₹15,000 on two clinics for improperly disposing of medical waste.

Officials from the CMC said that clinics have been directed to pay for the pick-up and disposal of the waste to a common facility in Coimbatore.

“However, a few of the clinics were disposing of the waste by trying to mix it with regular garbage which is collected by the municipality,” said an official.

Based on the directions of the Coonoor Municipality Commissioner, K. Balu, teams were formed to identify the clinics responsible. Mr. Balu confirmed that two clinics in Mount Road, Coonoor, were found to be improperly disposing of the medical waste and said that a fine of Rs. 15,000 was imposed.

“We have issued warnings to all clinics in the municipality limits to strictly adhere to the norms laid down to regulate the disposal of medical waste. Any clinics found improperly disposing of the waste will face the prospect of having to pay strict fines or even closure,” said an official from the municipality.